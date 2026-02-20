Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner): SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning of container images, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, License information reporting..

Threatrix Autonomous Platform: Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform. built by Threatrix. Core capabilities include TrueMatch technology with Origin Tracing for zero false positive detection and proof of provenance, Dark web pre-zero-day vulnerability intelligence aggregated alongside known CVE data, Snippet-level open source detection across dependency managers, binaries, archives, CDN references, and embedded snippets..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.