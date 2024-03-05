MARA Framework: MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats..

Quixxi Shield: Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.