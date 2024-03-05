Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
MARA Framework is a free mobile app security tool. Quixxi Shield is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams with limited budgets who need hands-on reverse engineering capability will find MARA Framework valuable; it's free and open source with 649 GitHub stars, meaning you get actual community-maintained tooling rather than abandoned code. The framework directly addresses OWASP Mobile Top 10 threats through practical testing features, making it useful for teams already comfortable with manual analysis workflows. Skip this if you need automated mobile scanning or threat prioritization; MARA requires reverse engineering expertise and won't hand you a risk score.
Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps without dedicated security ops will find real value in Quixxi Shield's codeless protection model, which encrypts strings and detects tampering without requiring source code changes or native security expertise. The platform covers Android and iOS from a single dashboard, handles Lucky Patcher detection that most competitors skip, and its drag-and-drop configuration means you're live in hours, not weeks. Skip this if your org needs post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Quixxi prioritizes prevention and real-time monitoring over investigation depth.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.
Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing MARA Framework vs Quixxi Shield for your mobile app security needs.
MARA Framework: MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats..
Quixxi Shield: Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
MARA Framework is open-source with 649 GitHub stars. Quixxi Shield is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
MARA Framework and Quixxi Shield serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Reverse Engineering. Key differences: MARA Framework is Free while Quixxi Shield is Commercial, MARA Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox