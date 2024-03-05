Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
MARA Framework is a free mobile app security tool. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams with limited budgets who need hands-on reverse engineering capability will find MARA Framework valuable; it's free and open source with 649 GitHub stars, meaning you get actual community-maintained tooling rather than abandoned code. The framework directly addresses OWASP Mobile Top 10 threats through practical testing features, making it useful for teams already comfortable with manual analysis workflows. Skip this if you need automated mobile scanning or threat prioritization; MARA requires reverse engineering expertise and won't hand you a risk score.
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
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Common questions about comparing MARA Framework vs Promon Shield for Mobile™ for your mobile app security needs.
MARA Framework: MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats..
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
MARA Framework is open-source with 649 GitHub stars. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
MARA Framework and Promon Shield for Mobile™ serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Reverse Engineering. Key differences: MARA Framework is Free while Promon Shield for Mobile™ is Commercial, MARA Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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