MARA Framework: MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats..

PreEmptive DashO: Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.