ManaTI Project

Security analysts who need to rapidly triage and contextualize alerts without waiting for external threat intel feeds will find value in ManaTI Project's interactive ML-driven analysis, particularly for spotting behavioral patterns in existing logs that traditional rules miss. The free, open-source model means you can run it on your own infrastructure with zero licensing friction and inspect the actual logic behind its classifications. This is not for organizations expecting a polished UI or vendor support; it's a practitioner tool that rewards teams comfortable reading Python code and tuning models themselves.