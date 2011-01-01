Maltego Graph: Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations. built by maltego. Core capabilities include Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API..

Threat Intelligence Platform: Converts unstructured OSINT & darknet signals into structured STIX 2.1 threat intelligence. built by Threat Landscape. Core capabilities include NLP-based extraction of threat actors, malware families, CVEs, TTPs, and network indicators from unstructured text, STIX 2.1 object conversion with full provenance and source traceability, Interactive threat graph visualization with MITRE ATT&CK mapping..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.