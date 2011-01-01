Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Maltego Graph is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by maltego. Threat Intelligence Platform is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Threat Landscape. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise threat intelligence teams conducting OSINT investigations will get the most from Maltego Graph because its visual link analysis cuts investigation time by mapping entity relationships across 100+ data connectors in a single interface. The hybrid deployment model and built-in cryptocurrency transaction mapping address the specific workflows of teams tracking financial crime and supply chain threats. Skip this if you need automated indicator ingestion and correlation; Maltego Graph prioritizes human-driven investigation over continuous feed processing, so it sits better alongside your detection stack than replacing it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured threat data will find real value in Threat Intelligence Platform's ability to convert darknet chatter and OSINT into STIX 2.1 intelligence automatically; the NLP extraction of actors, malware, and TTPs cuts weeks off manual parsing. Integration with Splunk, Sentinel, and MISP means the structured feeds slot directly into your existing detection and response workflows. Skip this if your team lacks the analyst bandwidth to operationalize threat graphs or if you need pre-built playbooks; this is a data transformation tool, not a response orchestrator.
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations
Converts unstructured OSINT & darknet signals into structured STIX 2.1 threat intelligence
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Common questions about comparing Maltego Graph vs Threat Intelligence Platform for your threat intel platforms needs.
Maltego Graph: Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations. built by maltego. Core capabilities include Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API..
Threat Intelligence Platform: Converts unstructured OSINT & darknet signals into structured STIX 2.1 threat intelligence. built by Threat Landscape. Core capabilities include NLP-based extraction of threat actors, malware families, CVEs, TTPs, and network indicators from unstructured text, STIX 2.1 object conversion with full provenance and source traceability, Interactive threat graph visualization with MITRE ATT&CK mapping..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Maltego Graph differentiates with Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API. Threat Intelligence Platform differentiates with NLP-based extraction of threat actors, malware families, CVEs, TTPs, and network indicators from unstructured text, STIX 2.1 object conversion with full provenance and source traceability, Interactive threat graph visualization with MITRE ATT&CK mapping.
Maltego Graph is developed by maltego. Threat Intelligence Platform is developed by Threat Landscape founded in 2011-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Maltego Graph and Threat Intelligence Platform serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring, Visualization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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