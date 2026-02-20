MailGuard Email Security: Cloud-based email filtering blocking phishing, malware, spam & BEC attacks. built by MailGuard. Core capabilities include Cloud-based email filtering with no hardware or software required, Phishing and spear phishing detection and blocking, Malware and ransomware prevention before network entry..

SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering: Email filtering service protecting against spam, viruses, and phishing. built by SpamExperts. Core capabilities include Incoming email filtering for spam, viruses, ransomware, phishing, and malware, Email continuity with message storage and retry delivery during outages, Live quarantine with real-time threat visibility..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.