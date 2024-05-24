CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection vs OpenPhish

Cloud email security layer for M365 blocking phishing, malware & spam.

Anti-Phishing
 Commercial
OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Anti-Phishing
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Anti-Phishing
Anti-Phishing
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
MailGuard
Headquarters
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Email Security
Phishing Protection
Phishing Detection
Spam Prevention
Malware Prevention
Microsoft 365
AI Powered Security
Machine Learning
Ransomware Prevention
Cloud
Phishing
Cybersecurity
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection vs OpenPhish: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection and OpenPhish for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection: Cloud email security layer for M365 blocking phishing, malware & spam.

OpenPhish: OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection vs OpenPhish?

MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection, OpenPhish are all Anti-Phishing solutions. MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection Cloud email security layer for M365 blocking phishing, malware & spam.. OpenPhish OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various bran. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection vs OpenPhish?

The choice between MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection vs OpenPhish depends on your specific requirements. MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection is a commercial solution, while OpenPhish is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection vs OpenPhish?

MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection is Commercial, OpenPhish is Free. OpenPhish offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection a good alternative to OpenPhish?

Yes, MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection can be considered as an alternative to OpenPhish for Anti-Phishing needs. Both tools offer Anti-Phishing capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection and OpenPhish be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, MailGuard Advanced Threat Protection and OpenPhish might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Anti-Phishing tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

