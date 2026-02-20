Lorica Private Pursuit: Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers. built by Lorica. Core capabilities include Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support..

Sarus SarusLLM: Privacy-preserving LLM fine-tuning platform using Differential Privacy. built by Sarus. Core capabilities include Differentially-Private LLM fine-tuning via DP-SGD, Data clean room environment for LLM training without direct data access, Synthetic data generation from sensitive datasets..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.