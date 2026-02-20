Lorica Private Pursuit: Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers. built by Lorica. Core capabilities include Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support..

ObjectSecurity FortiLayer: AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps. built by ObjectSecurity. Core capabilities include Internal behavioral analysis of AI/ML model decision-making components, Detection of misclassification and spoofing vulnerabilities in computer vision models, Prompt injection and jailbreak attempt detection in LLMs..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.