Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lorica Private Pursuit is a commercial ai model security tool by Lorica. ObjectSecurity FortiLayer is a commercial ai model security tool by ObjectSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Organizations running AIaaS platforms or analytics services on shared infrastructure need Lorica Private Pursuit to process sensitive customer data without exposing it to the platform itself, solving the trust problem that blocks enterprise adoption. The tool maps to all three NIST Protect functions,data security, platform security, and infrastructure resilience,because it encrypts data end-to-end while keeping computation isolated, meaning your customers' models and datasets stay opaque to you and your cloud provider. Skip this if you're building internal AI tools; the overhead only pays off when your business model depends on handling other people's confidential workloads.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams embedding AI models into defense applications need FortiLayer to catch adversarial attacks that standard security scanning misses, particularly misclassification and prompt injection vulnerabilities before deployment. The tool's integration into CI/CD and MLOps pipelines means you're catching model weaknesses at build time rather than after they reach production, and it handles both computer vision and LLM risks in a single platform. Skip this if your models are deployed in isolation without defense-critical decision-making requirements or if you lack the infrastructure maturity to operationalize model security into your development workflow.
Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers.
AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Lorica Private Pursuit vs ObjectSecurity FortiLayer for your ai model security needs.
Lorica Private Pursuit: Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers. built by Lorica. Core capabilities include Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support..
ObjectSecurity FortiLayer: AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps. built by ObjectSecurity. Core capabilities include Internal behavioral analysis of AI/ML model decision-making components, Detection of misclassification and spoofing vulnerabilities in computer vision models, Prompt injection and jailbreak attempt detection in LLMs..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lorica Private Pursuit differentiates with Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support. ObjectSecurity FortiLayer differentiates with Internal behavioral analysis of AI/ML model decision-making components, Detection of misclassification and spoofing vulnerabilities in computer vision models, Prompt injection and jailbreak attempt detection in LLMs.
Lorica Private Pursuit is developed by Lorica. ObjectSecurity FortiLayer is developed by ObjectSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lorica Private Pursuit and ObjectSecurity FortiLayer serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover Mlsecops, Generative AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox