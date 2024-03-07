Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lockfile Linting is a free software composition analysis tool. Socket is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Socket. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Supply chain teams managing dependencies across multiple package managers will get the most from Lockfile Linting because it catches policy violations and known vulnerabilities in lockfiles before they reach production, catching what many SCA tools miss by only scanning source code. The tool is free and carries 843 GitHub stars, making it low-friction to deploy in CI/CD pipelines without budget approval. Skip this if your team needs deep transitive dependency analysis or license compliance reporting; Lockfile Linting is deliberately narrow, checking what's actually locked rather than mapping the full dependency graph.
Development teams and AppSec leads shipping npm or PyPI dependencies need Socket to catch malicious packages before they land in production, since it detects behavioral patterns like data exfiltration and RCE that static analysis misses. The tool's real-time blocking during the window before registry removal gives you protection when the threat is still live and most dangerous, and its coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment reflects actual supply chain hardening. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on compiled languages or Java ecosystems where your attack surface is fundamentally different.
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
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Common questions about comparing Lockfile Linting vs Socket for your software composition analysis needs.
Lockfile Linting: Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies..
Socket: Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains. built by Socket. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lockfile Linting is open-source with 843 GitHub stars. Socket is developed by Socket. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lockfile Linting and Socket serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, NPM. Key differences: Lockfile Linting is Free while Socket is Commercial, Lockfile Linting is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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