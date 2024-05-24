Labris UTM vs Safing Portmaster

Choosing between Labris UTM and Safing Portmaster for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Labris UTM: UTM appliance series with firewall, IPS, VPN, web/email security.

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.