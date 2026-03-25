Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCA integrates with AWS Marketplace. SOOS SBOM Manager integrates with Jira, GitHub Issues, Azure DevOps, Shortcut. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Labrador SCA and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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