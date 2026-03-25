Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Meterian Project Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Teams shipping web applications who need to know what's actually in their dependencies before it becomes a liability should evaluate Meterian Project Scanner. It combines local scanning with CI/CD integration and generates actionable upgrade paths for vulnerable components, covering both NIST risk assessment and platform security controls. Skip this if you're looking for runtime application security or need deep container image scanning; Meterian is dependency-focused, not workload-focused.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components.
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs Meterian Project Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Meterian Project Scanner: SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification. Meterian Project Scanner differentiates with Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats.
Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Meterian Project Scanner is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCA and Meterian Project Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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