Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..

Meterian Project Scanner: SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.