Labrador IVAS: Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management..

Meterian Project Scanner: SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.