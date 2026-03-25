Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador IVAS is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Meterian Project Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source risk across development and operations will benefit from Labrador IVAS's integrated action plan workflow, which ties vulnerability discovery directly to patch tracking and remediation status rather than leaving scan results orphaned in a separate system. The on-premises appliance deployment and SSO integration mean security can enforce consistent policy without external API dependencies. Skip this if your organization needs a cloud-native scanner or wants to consolidate commercial and open source vulnerability management into a single platform; Labrador IVAS is narrowly focused on internal open source governance.
Teams shipping web applications who need to know what's actually in their dependencies before it becomes a liability should evaluate Meterian Project Scanner. It combines local scanning with CI/CD integration and generates actionable upgrade paths for vulnerable components, covering both NIST risk assessment and platform security controls. Skip this if you're looking for runtime application security or need deep container image scanning; Meterian is dependency-focused, not workload-focused.
Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt.
SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components.
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Common questions about comparing Labrador IVAS vs Meterian Project Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador IVAS: Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management..
Meterian Project Scanner: SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador IVAS differentiates with Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management. Meterian Project Scanner differentiates with Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats.
Labrador IVAS is developed by Labrador Labs. Meterian Project Scanner is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador IVAS and Meterian Project Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, License Compliance, Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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