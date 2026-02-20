Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KYND Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by KYND. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TacitRed. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
KYND Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk assessments will actually get faster decisions from KYND Attack Surface Management because the 90-second scan cycle means you're not waiting weeks for visibility into new exposures. The tool's EPSS-based prioritization cuts through the noise of your existing CVE feeds, and native support for DORA and NIS2 compliance saves you from bolting on a separate framework tracker. Skip this if your attack surface is mostly internal applications or if you need deep forensics after compromise; KYND is built for finding what's exposed before it becomes a breach.
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence
Security and risk teams responsible for supply chain visibility and third-party exposure will find TacitRed's real value in its curated threat intelligence tied to 18 million US companies, cutting through the noise that kills standard EASM tools. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC functions in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset discovery paired with supply chain risk assessment instead of asset lists you still have to manually validate. Skip this if your primary need is continuous internal monitoring or you lack the staffing to act on findings quickly; TacitRed assumes you can operationalize external intelligence at scale.
External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring.
EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing KYND Attack Surface Management vs TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence: EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces. built by TacitRed. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KYND Attack Surface Management differentiates with One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment.
KYND Attack Surface Management is developed by KYND. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by TacitRed. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KYND Attack Surface Management and TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Insurance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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