KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..

TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence: EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces. built by TacitRed. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.