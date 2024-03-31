Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Krampus is a free cloud security posture management tool. Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform teams managing sprawling AWS environments will get immediate value from Krampus for cost control and orphaned resource cleanup through simple JSON task automation. The free pricing means you can test remediation workflows at scale without licensing friction, and the GitHub presence indicates active community use for real AWS hygiene problems. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement across multiple cloud providers or compliance-heavy audit trails; Krampus is purpose-built for AWS-only shops that want to move fast on deletion and disabling operations without enterprise CSPM overhead.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline
Teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating compliance debt will move fastest with Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline because it bakes CIS benchmark controls directly into code, eliminating the manual config work that slows down CSPM adoption. The module covers 45+ security baselines across IAM, logging, and encryption, meaning you get NIST Govern and Protect controls in one pass instead of bolt-on tool sprawl. Skip this if your AWS estate is already mature and heavily customized; the module assumes you're starting relatively clean and will need adjustment work in legacy environments.
Krampus is an AWS resource management tool that automates the deletion and disabling of cloud objects based on JSON task files for security remediation and cost control.
A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices.
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Common questions about comparing Krampus vs Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline for your cloud security posture management needs.
Krampus: Krampus is an AWS resource management tool that automates the deletion and disabling of cloud objects based on JSON task files for security remediation and cost control..
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline: A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Krampus and Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover S3, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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