KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention: Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI that learns individual user communication patterns, Real-time alerts and warnings within email clients at point of send, Misdirected email detection and prevention..

Trustifi Outbound Shield: Outbound email security with automated encryption and DLP for compliance. built by TrustiFi. Core capabilities include Automated email encryption based on administrator policies, AES 256-bit end-to-end encryption, Real-time data loss prevention scanning..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.