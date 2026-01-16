Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention is a commercial email dlp tool by KnowBe4. Trustifi Outbound Shield is a commercial email dlp tool by TrustiFi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email DLP false positives will find relief in KnowBe4 Prevent's behavioral AI that maps user relationships and communication patterns to separate signal from noise. The platform's real-time warnings at point of send catch both accidental misdirects and intentional exfiltration before messages leave the organization, addressing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring with actual behavioral context rather than just keyword matching. Skip this if your org needs DLP across cloud storage, endpoints, and web gateways; KnowBe4 Prevent is email-specific and won't replace a broader data security strategy. Mid-market and enterprise teams handling regulated data will find Trustifi Outbound Shield's appeal in its automated encryption policies paired with real-time DLP scanning, cutting implementation friction that typically derails compliance projects. The tool covers 10+ regulatory frameworks out of the box and supports both Exchange on-premise and Office 365, meaning you're not forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization needs endpoint detection or network monitoring; Trustifi stays in the email lane and makes no apologies for it.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email DLP false positives will find relief in KnowBe4 Prevent's behavioral AI that maps user relationships and communication patterns to separate signal from noise. The platform's real-time warnings at point of send catch both accidental misdirects and intentional exfiltration before messages leave the organization, addressing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring with actual behavioral context rather than just keyword matching. Skip this if your org needs DLP across cloud storage, endpoints, and web gateways; KnowBe4 Prevent is email-specific and won't replace a broader data security strategy.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling regulated data will find Trustifi Outbound Shield's appeal in its automated encryption policies paired with real-time DLP scanning, cutting implementation friction that typically derails compliance projects. The tool covers 10+ regulatory frameworks out of the box and supports both Exchange on-premise and Office 365, meaning you're not forced into cloud-only architecture. Skip this if your organization needs endpoint detection or network monitoring; Trustifi stays in the email lane and makes no apologies for it.
Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss
Outbound email security with automated encryption and DLP for compliance
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Common questions about comparing KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention vs Trustifi Outbound Shield for your email dlp needs.
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention: Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI that learns individual user communication patterns, Real-time alerts and warnings within email clients at point of send, Misdirected email detection and prevention..
Trustifi Outbound Shield: Outbound email security with automated encryption and DLP for compliance. built by TrustiFi. Core capabilities include Automated email encryption based on administrator policies, AES 256-bit end-to-end encryption, Real-time data loss prevention scanning..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention differentiates with Behavioral AI that learns individual user communication patterns, Real-time alerts and warnings within email clients at point of send, Misdirected email detection and prevention. Trustifi Outbound Shield differentiates with Automated email encryption based on administrator policies, AES 256-bit end-to-end encryption, Real-time data loss prevention scanning.
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention is developed by KnowBe4. Trustifi Outbound Shield is developed by TrustiFi. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention integrates with Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure Information Protection. Trustifi Outbound Shield integrates with Microsoft Office 365, Exchange on-premise, Google Workspace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention and Trustifi Outbound Shield serve similar Email DLP use cases: both are Email DLP tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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