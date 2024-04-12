Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Knock is a free external attack surface management tool. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing external attack surface reconnaissance on a budget should start with Knock; it's free, it works, and the 4,054 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption rather than marketing hype. The tool excels at the narrow job of subdomain enumeration, which maps NIST Govern and Identify functions by forcing you to know what's actually exposed before you can defend it. Skip Knock if you need continuous monitoring or API integration into your existing ASM stack; this is a point-in-time scanner you run manually, not a platform that feeds ongoing discovery into your risk register.
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
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Common questions about comparing Knock vs Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Knock: A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain..
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Knock and Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Knock is Free while Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is Commercial, Knock is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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