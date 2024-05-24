Kali vs Metasploit Framework

Choosing between Kali and Metasploit Framework for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Kali: Kali Linux is a specialized Linux distribution for cybersecurity professionals, focusing on penetration testing and security auditing.

Metasploit Framework: A powerful penetration testing platform for identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in computer systems.