Jscrambler Webpage Integrity: Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards..

Reflectiz Platform: Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Automated digital asset inventory mapping scripts, tags, and third-party apps, Real-time alerts for new or changed scripts, tags, or applications, Third-party behavior analysis for PII and sensitive data handling..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.