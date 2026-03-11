Jimber Cybersecurity Platform: SASE platform combining ZTNA, SD-WAN, SWG, and WAF for hybrid work security. built by Jimber. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with granular access control, SD-WAN for multi-location secure networking, Secure Web Gateway (SWG) with category-based web filtering..

MCK Unified SASE: Managed SASE platform combining SD-WAN and cloud security for SMEs. built by MCK Communications. Core capabilities include SD-WAN networking with optimized connectivity, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), Secure Web Gateway (SWG)..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.