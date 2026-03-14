JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..

Trust3 AI Platform: Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability. built by Trust3 AI. Core capabilities include Unified Data & AI Asset Catalog with lineage tracing from raw data to LLMs, Purpose-Based Access Control (PBAC) tied to project intent with auto-expiring access, Federated Policy Workbench with natural language policy authoring and enforcement..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.