Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by JetStream Security. Trust3 AI Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Trust3 AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform
Enterprise security teams deploying agentic AI in production need JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform to stop treating AI systems as black boxes and enforce least-privilege access across agent hand-offs, the real attack surface most teams ignore. The platform's continuous discovery and Blueprint-based runtime enforcement directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Continuous Monitoring, catching AI drift that static policy frameworks miss. Skip this if your organization is still in proof-of-concept phase or lacks the operational maturity to version and audit AI workflows; JetStream assumes you're ready to govern agents the way you govern service accounts.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying LLMs across multiple cloud data platforms need Trust3 AI Platform because its federated policy engine enforces governance without proxy interception, eliminating the latency tax that kills AI applications in production. The platform covers 50+ native data sources and enforces row-level access controls tied to actual project intent, not just role hierarchies, which addresses the core problem of overpermissioned AI access that existing IAM tools don't catch. Skip this if your organization runs a single data warehouse or hasn't yet deployed generative AI in production; the complexity overhead won't pay for itself until you're managing governance across multiple LLMs and federated data sources simultaneously.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
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Common questions about comparing JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform vs Trust3 AI Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..
Trust3 AI Platform: Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability. built by Trust3 AI. Core capabilities include Unified Data & AI Asset Catalog with lineage tracing from raw data to LLMs, Purpose-Based Access Control (PBAC) tied to project intent with auto-expiring access, Federated Policy Workbench with natural language policy authoring and enforcement..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform differentiates with Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs. Trust3 AI Platform differentiates with Unified Data & AI Asset Catalog with lineage tracing from raw data to LLMs, Purpose-Based Access Control (PBAC) tied to project intent with auto-expiring access, Federated Policy Workbench with natural language policy authoring and enforcement.
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform is developed by JetStream Security. Trust3 AI Platform is developed by Trust3 AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform and Trust3 AI Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both cover AI Governance, AI Observability, LLM Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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