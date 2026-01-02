Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ivanti Connect Secure is a commercial vpn tool by Ivanti. Pulse Secure (Ivanti) is a commercial vpn tool by Pulse Secure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building zero trust remote access will find Ivanti Connect Secure's per-application VPN with dynamic policies and real-time device verification more practical than traditional full-tunnel VPNs that grant blanket network access. The platform's strength in PR.AA (identity and access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) means you get granular policy enforcement tied to device posture, not just user identity. Skip this if you need clientless web access as your primary use case; the clientless mode works but feels secondary to the unified client experience.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing to enforce zero trust access across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Pulse Secure Connect Secure VPN paired with its Network Access Control layer; the combination gives you identity-driven access decisions before traffic hits your network, which is where most breach containment actually happens. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 Protect and Identify functions, reflecting genuine breadth across authentication, asset visibility, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your priority is endpoint detection and response or if you're building around a single cloud provider's native security services; Pulse Secure assumes you're managing heterogeneous on-premises and cloud infrastructure with users who need frictionless access but can't be trusted implicitly.
Remote access VPN with zero trust security and unified client access
Enterprise secure access platform offering VPN, NAC, and zero trust solutions.
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Common questions about comparing Ivanti Connect Secure vs Pulse Secure (Ivanti) for your vpn needs.
Ivanti Connect Secure: Remote access VPN with zero trust security and unified client access. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Single unified client for remote and on-site access, Per-application VPN access with dynamic policies, Real-time identity and device verification..
Pulse Secure (Ivanti): Enterprise secure access platform offering VPN, NAC, and zero trust solutions. built by Pulse Secure. Core capabilities include Secure Access VPN (Connect Secure VPN), Zero Trust Network Access, Network Access Control (NAC)..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ivanti Connect Secure differentiates with Single unified client for remote and on-site access, Per-application VPN access with dynamic policies, Real-time identity and device verification. Pulse Secure (Ivanti) differentiates with Secure Access VPN (Connect Secure VPN), Zero Trust Network Access, Network Access Control (NAC).
Ivanti Connect Secure is developed by Ivanti. Pulse Secure (Ivanti) is developed by Pulse Secure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ivanti Connect Secure and Pulse Secure (Ivanti) serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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