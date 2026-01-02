Ivanti Connect Secure: Remote access VPN with zero trust security and unified client access. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Single unified client for remote and on-site access, Per-application VPN access with dynamic policies, Real-time identity and device verification..

Pulse Secure (Ivanti): Enterprise secure access platform offering VPN, NAC, and zero trust solutions. built by Pulse Secure. Core capabilities include Secure Access VPN (Connect Secure VPN), Zero Trust Network Access, Network Access Control (NAC)..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.