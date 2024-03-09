iRET

iOS penetration testers and mobile security researchers will get the most from iRET because it automates the tedious reverse engineering tasks that consume half your testing time, letting you focus on logic flaws and data exposure. The toolkit is free and battle-tested across 418 GitHub stars, meaning you're inheriting real-world fixes from researchers who've already hit the sharp edges. Skip this if you need a commercial support contract or GUI-based workflows; iRET is command-line first and expects you to read code, not point and click.