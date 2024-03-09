Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
iRET is a free mobile app security tool. OneSpan Product is a commercial mobile app security tool by OneSpan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
iOS penetration testers and mobile security researchers will get the most from iRET because it automates the tedious reverse engineering tasks that consume half your testing time, letting you focus on logic flaws and data exposure. The toolkit is free and battle-tested across 418 GitHub stars, meaning you're inheriting real-world fixes from researchers who've already hit the sharp edges. Skip this if you need a commercial support contract or GUI-based workflows; iRET is command-line first and expects you to read code, not point and click.
iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.
Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks
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Common questions about comparing iRET vs OneSpan Product for your mobile app security needs.
iRET: iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing..
OneSpan Product: Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks. built by OneSpan..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
iRET is open-source with 418 GitHub stars. OneSpan Product is developed by OneSpan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
iRET and OneSpan Product serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, Reverse Engineering. Key differences: iRET is Free while OneSpan Product is Commercial, iRET is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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