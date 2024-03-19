Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Introspy-Android is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing hands-on Android app assessments on rooted test devices will find Introspy-Android indispensable for runtime API hooking that catches behavioral logic flaws agentless scanners miss. The framework's free pricing and 485 GitHub stars reflect active use in penetration testing workflows where you need granular visibility into what an app actually does at the Android API layer. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or need to test unrooted production devices; Introspy-Android is a manual inspection tool that requires deep Android knowledge and controlled lab environments.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Introspy-Android vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Introspy-Android: Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Introspy-Android is open-source with 485 GitHub stars. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Introspy-Android and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Key differences: Introspy-Android is Free while Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is Commercial, Introspy-Android is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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