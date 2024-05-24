CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Intelligent Identity & Access Security vs OpenIAM

Intelligent Identity & Access Security

Intelligent Identity & Access Security

Identity and access management solution from BeyondTrust

Identity Governance and Administration
 Commercial
OpenIAM

OpenIAM

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Intelligent Identity & Access Security
OpenIAM
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
BeyondTrust
Headquarters
Johns Creek, Georgia, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
IAM
Identity And Access Management
Access Management
Access Control
Enterprise Security
Authentication
Authorization
Integration
PAM
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Intelligent Identity & Access Security

GV1/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

OpenIAM

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
User Reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Intelligent Identity & Access Security vs OpenIAM: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Intelligent Identity & Access Security and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Intelligent Identity & Access Security: Identity and access management solution from BeyondTrust

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Intelligent Identity & Access Security vs OpenIAM?

Intelligent Identity & Access Security, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Intelligent Identity & Access Security Identity and access management solution from BeyondTrust. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Intelligent Identity & Access Security vs OpenIAM?

The choice between Intelligent Identity & Access Security vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Intelligent Identity & Access Security is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Intelligent Identity & Access Security vs OpenIAM?

Intelligent Identity & Access Security is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Intelligent Identity & Access Security a good alternative to OpenIAM?

Yes, Intelligent Identity & Access Security can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Intelligent Identity & Access Security and OpenIAM be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Intelligent Identity & Access Security and OpenIAM might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

