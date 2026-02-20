Inspectiv Bug Bounty Program

Mid-market and enterprise security teams tired of managing researcher chaos will appreciate Inspectiv Bug Bounty Program's flat-fee model and mandatory triage layer that validates every submission before it hits your backlog. The 24/7 human-led validation and retesting cycle removes the noise that kills bug bounty programs internally; you pay one price and get qualified findings, not a firehose of duplicates and out-of-scope noise. Skip this if you need a self-service crowdsourced program where researchers work on commission and you handle all coordination yourself; Inspectiv trades researcher volume for submission quality and management overhead reduction.