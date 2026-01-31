Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP)

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need someone else to triage and validate researcher submissions should pick Bugcrowd VDP to stop burning internal cycles on noise. The managed triage service handles prioritization and CVE assignment, cutting your team's intake workload by 60 percent on average, and compliance mapping to HIPAA, SOX, DORA, and NIS2 means you'll pass audits without separate remediation documentation. Skip this if your organization has spare security staff to build and staff a disclosure program yourself, or if you're still in the startup phase deciding whether inbound reports justify the cost.