Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
InsecureShop is a free cyber range training tool. Pentest Lab is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security trainers and developers building mobile app security skills will get the most from InsecureShop because it's a deliberately broken Android app designed to teach real exploitation techniques hands-on, not just explain them. The 253 GitHub stars and free distribution mean your team can spin up vulnerable instances instantly for lab work without licensing friction. Skip this if you need a production scanning tool or automated vulnerability detection; InsecureShop is purely for learning, and it only covers Android.
Security engineers and junior penetration testers who need a cheap, fast way to build disposable attack-defense scenarios will find Pentest Lab valuable for hands-on practice without cloud costs or lab infrastructure sprawl. Docker Compose orchestration means you spin up a full pentest environment in minutes on any laptop, and the 209 GitHub stars indicate active community use and maintenance. Skip this if you need enterprise-scale labs with role-based access controls or compliance reporting; Pentest Lab is a solo practitioner's tool, not a team platform.
InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques.
Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.
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Common questions about comparing InsecureShop vs Pentest Lab for your cyber range training needs.
InsecureShop: InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques..
Pentest Lab: Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
InsecureShop is open-source with 253 GitHub stars. Pentest Lab is open-source with 209 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
InsecureShop and Pentest Lab serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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