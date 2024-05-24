InfoSight SOCaaS and MDR vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between InfoSight SOCaaS and MDR and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

InfoSight SOCaaS and MDR: 24x7 managed SOC service with MDR across cloud, on-prem, and OT/ICS.

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation