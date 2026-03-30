SMB and mid-market teams already invested in WAF infrastructure should adopt Huskeys Adaptive Edge Security specifically to stop evasion attacks that slip past rule-based protection without ripping out their existing stack. The edge-based inspection model means you're adding adaptive threat response without replacement cost or migration risk, which directly strengthens your PR.IR posture by hardening the perimeter without architectural disruption. Skip this if you need centralized threat hunting across your entire security program; Huskeys is a focused WAF augmentation layer, not a platform.

Myra Application Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against sophisticated DDoS and bot traffic will find Myra Application Security's Layer 7 protection genuinely useful, particularly if you operate in Europe and need GDPR-compliant traffic filtering without the compliance overhead of US-based WAF vendors. The vendor's EU data residency and GDPR-native bot protection (no third-party CAPTCHA dependencies) removes a friction point most teams face when selecting WAF providers. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or endpoint detection; Myra prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over incident response capabilities.