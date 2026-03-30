Huskeys Adaptive Edge Security: Adaptive edge security layer that enhances existing WAFs without replacement. built by Huskeys. Core capabilities include Adaptive edge security layer over existing WAF, WAF augmentation without replacement, Edge-based traffic inspection..

Lyrie AI WAF: AI-powered WAF with 15+ attack vectors and sub-50ms real-time decisions. built by Lyrie AI. Core capabilities include Signature-based detection across 15+ attack categories with payload decoding, AI-powered request scoring for real-time malicious pattern detection, Behavioral analysis with rate limiting and brute force protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.