Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hunted Labs is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hunted Labs. Socket is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Socket. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec leads shipping npm or PyPI dependencies need Socket to catch malicious packages before they land in production, since it detects behavioral patterns like data exfiltration and RCE that static analysis misses. The tool's real-time blocking during the window before registry removal gives you protection when the threat is still live and most dangerous, and its coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment reflects actual supply chain hardening. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on compiled languages or Java ecosystems where your attack surface is fundamentally different.
Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
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Common questions about comparing Hunted Labs vs Socket for your software composition analysis needs.
Hunted Labs: Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies. built by Hunted Labs. Core capabilities include Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment..
Socket: Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains. built by Socket. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hunted Labs differentiates with Deep repository and dependency intelligence analysis, Identification of foreign adversarial maintainers and package governance, Software supply chain risk assessment. Socket differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice.
Hunted Labs is developed by Hunted Labs. Socket is developed by Socket. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hunted Labs and Socket serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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