Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hopper Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hopper Security. XEOL is a free software composition analysis tool by XEOL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
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AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades.
Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing Hopper Security vs XEOL for your software composition analysis needs.
Hopper Security: AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades. built by Hopper Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries..
XEOL: Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies. built by XEOL. Core capabilities include End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hopper Security differentiates with AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries. XEOL differentiates with End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data.
Hopper Security is developed by Hopper Security. XEOL is developed by XEOL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hopper Security and XEOL serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Open Source, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: Hopper Security is Commercial while XEOL is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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