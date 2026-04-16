Hopper Security: AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades. built by Hopper Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries..

XEOL: Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies. built by XEOL. Core capabilities include End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.