Honeypotz AI Studio: Confidential computing platform securing AI/ML models and sensitive data. built by Honeypotz Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven cyber threat detection and neutralization, CPU-level AI/ML model protection (Quantum Armor Technology), EKG biometric identity validation (DeepBeat ID)..

Vijil Trust Report: LLM trust evaluation report scoring models on security, safety & reliability. built by Vijil. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional LLM trust scoring covering hallucination, security, toxicity, robustness, privacy, fairness, ethics, and transparency, Overall aggregate trust score with visual circular chart representation, Assessment of LLM vulnerability to jailbreaks, prompt injections, data poisoning, and model tampering..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.