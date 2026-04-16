Honeypotz AI Studio: Confidential computing platform securing AI/ML models and sensitive data. built by Honeypotz Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven cyber threat detection and neutralization, CPU-level AI/ML model protection (Quantum Armor Technology), EKG biometric identity validation (DeepBeat ID)..

Secure AI Lab: Academic research lab focused on privacy-preserving and secure AI/ML. built by Secure AI Lab. Core capabilities include Homomorphic encryption (FHE) integration for federated learning gradient aggregation, SecPATE: Secure Multi-Party Computation for private teacher ensemble aggregation, Pri-WeDec: FHE-based encrypted inference for weapon detection in digital forensics..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.