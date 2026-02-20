HEROIC: Personal data breach monitoring and identity protection platform. built by HEROIC. Core capabilities include Data breach scanning via email lookup, 24/7 dark web monitoring, Instant breach alerts and notifications..

Kymatio Breach Scan: Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings. built by Kymatio. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of the web, deep web, and third-party services for credential leaks, Early warning alerts for detected credential exposures, Actionable insights to reduce attack surface..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.