HEROIC DarkWatch: Enterprise dark web monitoring platform for stolen credential detection. built by HEROIC. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time dark web, deep web, and open web monitoring for compromised credentials, Access to 400+ billion breach records from breaches, stealer logs, and underground sources, Multi-identity monitoring across emails, usernames, domains, IPs, phone numbers, and SSNs..

Sendmarc Breach Detection: Monitors dark web and other sources for leaked credentials and breached data. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for leaked company data, Detection of hijacked credentials including passwords and email addresses, Identification of breached personal employee information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.