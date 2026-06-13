Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
HeroDevs is a commercial software composition analysis tool by HeroDevs. XEOL is a free software composition analysis tool by XEOL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
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Platform to identify, remediate, and prevent EOL open source software risk.
Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing HeroDevs vs XEOL for your software composition analysis needs.
HeroDevs: Platform to identify, remediate, and prevent EOL open source software risk. built by HeroDevs. Core capabilities include EOL dependency scanning and identification across project stacks, Drop-in replacement packages for EOL open source libraries, CVE patching with guaranteed SLA for covered EOL libraries..
XEOL: Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies. built by XEOL. Core capabilities include End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HeroDevs differentiates with EOL dependency scanning and identification across project stacks, Drop-in replacement packages for EOL open source libraries, CVE patching with guaranteed SLA for covered EOL libraries. XEOL differentiates with End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data.
HeroDevs is developed by HeroDevs. XEOL is developed by XEOL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HeroDevs and XEOL serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Open Source, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: HeroDevs is Commercial while XEOL is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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