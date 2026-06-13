HeroDevs: Platform to identify, remediate, and prevent EOL open source software risk. built by HeroDevs. Core capabilities include EOL dependency scanning and identification across project stacks, Drop-in replacement packages for EOL open source libraries, CVE patching with guaranteed SLA for covered EOL libraries..

XEOL: Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies. built by XEOL. Core capabilities include End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.