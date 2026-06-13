HeroDevs: Platform to identify, remediate, and prevent EOL open source software risk. built by HeroDevs. Core capabilities include EOL dependency scanning and identification across project stacks, Drop-in replacement packages for EOL open source libraries, CVE patching with guaranteed SLA for covered EOL libraries..

Meterian Componentpedia: Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.