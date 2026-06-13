HeroDevs: Platform to identify, remediate, and prevent EOL open source software risk. built by HeroDevs. Core capabilities include EOL dependency scanning and identification across project stacks, Drop-in replacement packages for EOL open source libraries, CVE patching with guaranteed SLA for covered EOL libraries..

Labrador IVAS: Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.