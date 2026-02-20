HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..

Threatrix Autonomous Platform: Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform. built by Threatrix. Core capabilities include TrueMatch technology with Origin Tracing for zero false positive detection and proof of provenance, Dark web pre-zero-day vulnerability intelligence aggregated alongside known CVE data, Snippet-level open source detection across dependency managers, binaries, archives, CDN references, and embedded snippets..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.