Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. SOOS Community Edition SCA is a free software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
Open source maintainers and early-stage startups should pick SOOS Community Edition SCA because it delivers typosquatting detection that most free SCA tools skip entirely, catching malicious lookalike packages before they land in your dependency tree. The tool supports 14+ languages with unlimited scans and users at no cost, making it genuinely useful for projects that can't justify commercial licensing. Skip this if you need enterprise policy enforcement, role-based access controls, or integration with enterprise ticketing systems beyond Jira; SOOS Community is built for velocity in small teams, not governance in large ones.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM.
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Common questions about comparing HERCULES SecSAM vs SOOS Community Edition SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
SOOS Community Edition SCA: Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification. SOOS Community Edition SCA differentiates with Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support.
HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. SOOS Community Edition SCA is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HERCULES SecSAM integrates with CI/CD pipelines (via issue tracking management systems). SOOS Community Edition SCA integrates with GitHub, Jira, GitHub Issues. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
HERCULES SecSAM and SOOS Community Edition SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, Open Source. Key differences: HERCULES SecSAM is Commercial while SOOS Community Edition SCA is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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