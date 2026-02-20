HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..

Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.