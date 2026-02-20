Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
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Common questions about comparing HERCULES SecSAM vs Labrador SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification. Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification.
HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HERCULES SecSAM integrates with CI/CD pipelines (via issue tracking management systems). Labrador SCA integrates with AWS Marketplace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
HERCULES SecSAM and Labrador SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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