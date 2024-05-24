Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security vs OpenPhish

Choosing between Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security and OpenPhish for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Havoc Shield Mail Armor Email Security: Email scanning service that analyzes forwarded suspicious emails for threats.

OpenPhish: OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.