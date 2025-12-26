Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Halo Security Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Halo Security. VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by VulnSign. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Halo Security Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams running lean AppSec programs should start here if you need DAST without the operational overhead. Halo Security Application Scanning detects OWASP Top 10 and SANS CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities in production-safe conditions, agentless, with scheduled scanning and real-time alerts that route to Slack or email; it covers the detection half of the NIST CSF 2.0 picture thoroughly but doesn't touch remediation workflows or threat intelligence integration. Skip this if you're already running a mature AppSec pipeline with tight CI/CD integration requirements or need SAST coverage alongside dynamic testing.
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing
SMB and mid-market teams with password-protected web applications will see the fastest time-to-insight with VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing because its authentication configuration handles MFA-protected areas without manual intervention, cutting setup friction that kills DAST adoption. The multi-threaded scanning engine delivers results in real time, and CI/CD integration means findings land in your pipeline before developers context-switch away. Skip this if you're scanning complex GraphQL APIs or need extensive post-exploitation capabilities; VulnSign prioritizes breadth of OWASP Top 10 coverage over depth in API-specific attack vectors.
DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS
DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Halo Security Application Scanning vs VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Halo Security Application Scanning: DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection, SQL Injection detection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) detection..
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing: DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities. built by VulnSign. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Advanced website crawling for script-heavy sites, Authentication configuration for password and MFA-protected areas..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Halo Security Application Scanning differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection, SQL Injection detection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) detection. VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Advanced website crawling for script-heavy sites, Authentication configuration for password and MFA-protected areas.
Halo Security Application Scanning is developed by Halo Security. VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by VulnSign. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Halo Security Application Scanning and VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, SQL Injection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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