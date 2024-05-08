haktrails

Threat intelligence teams building custom automation pipelines will get the most from haktrails because it's a lightweight Golang client that queries SecurityTrails API data without vendor lock-in or UI overhead. The 570 GitHub stars and free pricing model reflect active adoption among engineers who prefer CLI-first workflows and programmatic access over dashboards. Skip this if your team needs a managed platform with threat feeds, alerting, and analyst workflows baked in; haktrails is a building block, not a turnkey threat intel system.