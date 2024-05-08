Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
haktrails is a free external attack surface management tool. Netlas is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Threat intelligence teams building custom automation pipelines will get the most from haktrails because it's a lightweight Golang client that queries SecurityTrails API data without vendor lock-in or UI overhead. The 570 GitHub stars and free pricing model reflect active adoption among engineers who prefer CLI-first workflows and programmatic access over dashboards. Skip this if your team needs a managed platform with threat feeds, alerting, and analyst workflows baked in; haktrails is a building block, not a turnkey threat intel system.
Security teams hunting for exposed assets and third-party infrastructure risks should start with Netlas; its attack surface reconnaissance covers cloud storage misconfigurations and leaked credentials that traditional vulnerability scanners skip. The free tier lets you scan unlimited targets without licensing friction, making it especially valuable for lean teams validating digital risk before committing budget elsewhere. Skip Netlas if you need continuous monitoring and alerting for discovered assets; it's built for one-time reconnaissance and tactical hunting, not ongoing compliance tracking.
Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform
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Common questions about comparing haktrails vs Netlas for your external attack surface management needs.
haktrails: Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data..
Netlas: Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
haktrails and Netlas serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: haktrails is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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