Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Haicker is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Haicker. NightVision Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by NightVision. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code weekly into GitHub will find Haicker's value in catching business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities before they reach staging, not just dependency scanning. The AI agent-based testing executes real browser workflows and Python scripts in isolation, meaning you're testing actual user paths rather than static payloads, and the continuous integration hook means findings land in pull requests same-day. Skip this if your organization needs DAST coverage across multiple code repositories or deployment targets outside GitHub; Haicker's strength is depth in a single integration point, not breadth across your entire application portfolio.
Development teams shipping code through GitHub Actions need API scanning that doesn't require infrastructure changes or security team involvement at commit time, and NightVision Platform handles that without the false positives that plague traditional DAST tools. The greybox crawling and vulnerability-to-code mapping eliminate the noise that slows remediation, while the smart proxy unlocks private network scanning without firewall rules or agent sprawl. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you're already locked into a scanner that handles both web apps and APIs equally well; NightVision's real advantage is in the API-first workflow, not breadth of vulnerability types.
Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents
DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing Haicker vs NightVision Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Haicker: Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents. built by Haicker. Core capabilities include GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing..
NightVision Platform: DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines. built by NightVision. Core capabilities include Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Haicker differentiates with GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing. NightVision Platform differentiates with Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning.
Haicker is developed by Haicker. NightVision Platform is developed by NightVision. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Haicker and NightVision Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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