Hack The Box Pro Labs: Subscription-based enterprise red team simulation labs with AD focus. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include Simulated enterprise Active Directory environments across multiple machines and network segments, Multiple lab scenarios organized by Red Team Operator skill level (I–IV), Lab Rotation: switch between all Pro Lab scenarios under a single subscription..

Pentest Lab: Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.