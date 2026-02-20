Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Hack The Box Pro Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by Hack The Box. Pentest Lab is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise red teams will get the most from Hack The Box Pro Labs because its multi-machine Active Directory labs force you to practice lateral movement and pivoting in realistic corporate networks, not isolated vulnerable boxes. You can rotate through all scenarios under one subscription and earn up to 40 CPE credits per completed lab, which matters if your team needs documented training hours for compliance audits. Skip this if your operators need Windows Domain Controller exploitation or you want labs that simulate post-breach forensics and incident response; Pro Labs is built for attack path execution, not defense validation.
Security engineers and junior penetration testers who need a cheap, fast way to build disposable attack-defense scenarios will find Pentest Lab valuable for hands-on practice without cloud costs or lab infrastructure sprawl. Docker Compose orchestration means you spin up a full pentest environment in minutes on any laptop, and the 209 GitHub stars indicate active community use and maintenance. Skip this if you need enterprise-scale labs with role-based access controls or compliance reporting; Pentest Lab is a solo practitioner's tool, not a team platform.
Subscription-based enterprise red team simulation labs with AD focus.
Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.
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Common questions about comparing Hack The Box Pro Labs vs Pentest Lab for your cyber range training needs.
Hack The Box Pro Labs: Subscription-based enterprise red team simulation labs with AD focus. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include Simulated enterprise Active Directory environments across multiple machines and network segments, Multiple lab scenarios organized by Red Team Operator skill level (I–IV), Lab Rotation: switch between all Pro Lab scenarios under a single subscription..
Pentest Lab: Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hack The Box Pro Labs is developed by Hack The Box. Pentest Lab is open-source with 209 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hack The Box Pro Labs and Pentest Lab serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Red Team. Key differences: Hack The Box Pro Labs is Commercial while Pentest Lab is Free, Pentest Lab is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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